Creator of 'Media Men' List Comes Forward - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Trump: Haiti, Africa 'S--thole' Nations
OLY-BAY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Creator of 'Media Men' List Comes Forward

"I’ve learned that protecting women is a position that comes with few protections itself," Donegan wrote

Published at 9:00 AM PST on Jan 11, 2018 | Updated at 9:03 AM PST on Jan 11, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Creator of 'Media Men' List Comes Forward
    AP, File
    In this file photo, participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

    The journalist who created a spreadsheet where women could anonymously share stories of sexual harassment or abuse they had encountered from men in the media industry came forward Wednesday night in a first-person article published in The Cut.

    Moira Donegan, who has written for outlets including The New Yorker, said she started the "Sh--- Media Men" list as a "first attempt at solving what has seemed like an intractable problem: how women can protect ourselves from sexual harassment and assault."

    The list, which included accusations that range from unwanted flirting to rape, has drawn praise and criticism since going viral.

    Donegan wrote that the document was intended to be private. She said she came forward after being approached by Katie Roiphe, who was writing a piece for Harper's magazine. Donegan also received an email from a fact checker asking her how she wanted to respond to being "widely believed" to be a creator of the list, she said.

    Top News: Rohingya Refugees in Danger of Death, Diseases

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Allison Joyce/Getty Images

    Giulia Melucci, Harper's vice president of public relations, told NBC News that Harper's never intended to publish Donegan's name.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices