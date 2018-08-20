Cruise Passenger Who Fell Off Ship 60 Miles From Land Survives 10 Hours in Adriatic Sea - NBC Bay Area
Cruise Passenger Who Fell Off Ship 60 Miles From Land Survives 10 Hours in Adriatic Sea

"I am very lucky to be alive," said the unidentified woman from Croatia, where she was hospitalized

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    A British woman survived nearly half a day in the Mediterranean Sea after falling off a cruise ship this weekend, NBC News reported.

    The unidentified woman was sitting at the back of a Norwegian Cruise Line ship's deck when she fell, she told broadcaster HRT in Croatia, where she was taken after being rescued. She fell 60 miles from shore, according to The Associated Press.

    "I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," she said, adding, "I am very lucky to be alive."

    A port authority captain in Pula, where she was hospitalized, said the Adriatic Sea's temperature is "very warm," and that gave her good chances for surviving.

