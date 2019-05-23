Dallas Pastor to Cohabiting Couples: Get Married or Move

Move out or get married. That's the message a South Dallas pastor has for couples in his congregation who are cohabitating. (Published Wednesday, May 22, 2019)

Dallas Pastor Has Message for Cohabitating Couples: Move Out or Get Married

Move out or get married. That's the message a South Dallas pastor has for couples in his congregation who are cohabitating.

Many couples have accepted the challenge.

Pastor Bryan Carter of Concord Church wants couples who've been cohabitating to make a decision, and make one soon.

"It's radical. It can be a little bit in your face if you're not careful. But our hope is to call people to follow after Christ," said Carter. "Our hope is that not only are we challenging your thought process about marriage and family, but also we want to give you tools."

He invited couples down during Sunday service.

The agreement – 10 weeks of counseling and a decision to marry. The church will take care of the rest.

"If you're living together and you want to get married but financially it's not a good season, we'll take care of the tuxedo, dress, reception. We'll help you get there," said Carter.

It's a call to action he started 10 years ago. Since then, some 200 couples have come forward.

At the end of pre-marital counseling, they get a chance to walk down the aisle and take vows in a group wedding.

"We're offering counseling. We're offering a free wedding. We want to help you step into the best possible space you can in your marriage and family," he said.

That's not all. If marriage isn't the answer, the church will help pay for one month's rent if someone in the relationship will agree to move out.

"We said let's remove all the barriers. So if you're living together and you want to step away but you need help financially, we'll pay your first month's rent," said Carter.

Carter realizes what he's doing may not make sense to some.

But he says his reasons are simple.

"The scriptures teach us the value of marriage," said Carter, "So for us if you're living together we believe that there's a better way."