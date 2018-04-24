Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is expected to provide an update at 7:30 p.m., which can be viewed live in the above video player.



Two Dallas police officers and a civilian were shot in northeast Dallas Thursday afternoon. Multiple sources have confirmed to NBC DFW that one of the officers has died.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. outside The Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive.

One person was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, according to a hospital spokesperson.



The civilian's condition is not known at this time.





Officers are currently searching for the shooter. A source told NBC DFW law enforcement is circulating a photo of 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez. He's not a suspect at this time, but officers want to talk to about the shooting. The photo is a mugshot from January when Juarez was arrested for unlawful use of a vehicle.

A baseball game at nearby Dallas Lutheran High School is on lockdown while the search continues for a gunman. Everyone at the game is locked inside the school.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings sent out a statement on Twitter after the shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott also tweeted about the incident.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.