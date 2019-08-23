David Koch, Billionaire Conservative Donor, Dies at 79

Billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist David Koch has died, his family confirmed in a statement to NBC News. He was 79.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life," his brother Charles Koch said in a statement. "Twenty-seven years ago, David was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and given a grim prognosis of a few years to live. David liked to say that a combination of brilliant doctors, state-of-the-art medications and his own stubbornness kept the cancer at bay. We can all be grateful that it did, because he was able to touch so many more lives as a result."
Together with his older brother, Charles, the Kochs were best known for a vast political network they built that became popularly known as the "Kochtopus" for its far-reaching tentacles in support of conservative causes.
The brothers founded the anti-tax, small government group Americans for Prosperity.
Koch was an engineer trained at MIT. He joined the Nebraska-based Koch Industries in 1970 and serves on its board. He was chief executive officer of Koch Chemical Technology Group, a Koch subsidiary.
Charles and David Koch, each with an estimated net worth of $31 billion, tied in fourth place in 2012 on Forbes 500 list of the nation's richest men.
CORRECTION (Aug. 23, 2019 8:49 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story contained a photo of Charles Koch, David Koch's brother.