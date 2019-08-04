Police Respond to 'Active Shooter Incident' in Dayton, Ohio

Police in Dayton, Ohio are responding to what they have called an "active shooter incident" in downtown Dayton's Oregon neighborhood.

Earlier Sunday morning, the Dayton Police Department tweeted at 3:14 a.m., "We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area."

Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson Terra Little told NBC the hospital has received 16 victims from the mass shooting. Little was unable to comment on the extent of the injuries and the ages or genders of the victims.

Police have not yet confirmed the number of victims.

20 Killed in Shooting in El Paso, Texas

A shooting in the area of the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, has left 20 people dead and 26 injured, sources tell NBC News. (Published Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019)

Taylor Mayberry told NBC she and a friend were in Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street when they suddenly heard gunshots inside the bar. Mayberry said she dove to the ground and started running to the bathroom, where others were already hiding. She said she didn't see the shooter because the bar was crowded.

Mayberry said she got separated from her friend -- a nurse -- who later called her from a neighboring bar after running out Ned Peppers' back door.

"She says she ran around the block to the front of the bar and said she was one of the first people on the site to do compressions, so she said she did compressions on five people probably and wasn’t able to save any of them" Mayberry said. "She says people were gasping for air and she was covered in blood; she lost her phone and just trying to save these people’s lives."

The shooting comes just hours after a 21-year-old Allen, Texas native killed 20 people and injured 26 more at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.