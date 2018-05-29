Police officers redirect traffic in the Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, near the site where an armed man shot and killed police officers before being subdued by police.

A person took teenagers hostage at a Belgian high school Tuesday after fatally shooting two police officers and a civilian, NBC News reported.

The suspect was "neutralized," according to the provincial governor, while the city's Twitter account confirmed the three deaths and reported that local school children "are safe and sound."

Belgian police officers were the target of knife attacks in August and October 2016.

And dozens of people were killed in March of that year in an attack on the Brussels airport and subway system.