Delta Resumes Normal Operations After Ground Stop

In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet waits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

Delta Airlines on Tuesday issued a ground stop for all domestic flights, citing a technology issue.

In a statement issued just before 8:30 p.m. ET, the company said: "Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience."

Around 9:10 p.m. ET, the company tweeted that the issue had been resolved, and it apologized to its customers. Around 9:15 p.m., the company tweeted: "We’re seeing ALL systems returning to normal operations."

During the ground stop, the airline's Twitter feed lit up with customer complaints.

"The technical issues are system-wide. We are even on a domestic flights ground stop. International flights are still going," the company tweeted in response to one complaint.