Disqualified Marathon Runner Found Dead in LA River

A runner has been found dead days after he was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon following allegations of cheating.

Authorities say 70-year-old Dr. Frank Meza's body was found Thursday morning in the Los Angeles River.

Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the coroner's office, says an autopsy is pending.

The Los Angeles Marathon disqualified his finish in this year's race after they said he left the course and came back from a different position.

His time had been the fastest ever for a man his age and triggered suspicion within the running community, which began investigating.

Meza had denied the allegations of cheating.

Following news of Meza's death, Los Angeles' Loyola High School, were Meza was a volunteer running coach, issued a statement.

"It is with very deep sadness that we learned the news regarding former Loyola Cross Country Assistant Coach Dr. Frank Meza’s death. The Loyola community mourns his passing and is praying for his family as well as the many people he touched during his life."