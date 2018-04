People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange on April 2, 2018.

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as worries of a trade war brewing between the U.S. and China grew, CNBC reported. Wall Street also digested disappointing employment data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 593 points, with Boeing and Caterpillar as the biggest decliners in the index. The S&P 500 declined more than 2 percent, with industrials as the worst-performing sector. The Nasdaq composite dropped 2.2 percent.









