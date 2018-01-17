Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, who has accused the legendary filmmaker of sexual abuse, says she has a right to feel angry and hurt after what she described as years of being “ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside.”
“Someone said this to me: ‘She wants to bring Woody Allen down. She’s caught up in the #MeToo, #TimesUp movement,’” Dylan Farrow, 32, told CBS’ Gayle King in what “CBS This Morning” calls her first on-camera interview about her longstanding abuse allegations against Allen, 82.
She added: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”
Farrow has alleged Allen molested her in an attic in 1992, when she was 7 years old. Allen has denied the accusations and a subsequent investigation did not result in charges. Farrow first discussed her allegations publicly in a 2014 op-ed in The New York Times.