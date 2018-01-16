Ex-CIA Officer Suspected of Spying for China, Causing Death of 20 Americans - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Ex-CIA Officer Suspected of Spying for China, Causing Death of 20 Americans

Sources familiar with the case say he is suspected of funneling information to China that caused the deaths or imprisonment of approximately 20 American agents

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How the Right Mattress Can Ease Back Pain
    AP
    FILE - The floor of the main lobby of the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Jan. 21, 2017.

    A former CIA officer who was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of secrets is suspected of a much worse crime: betraying U.S. informants in China, sources familiar with the case told NBC News.

    The former officer, Jerry Chun Shing Lee, 53, was arrested Monday after flying into New York from his home in Hong King, federal authorities announced.

    Lee, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, was charged with a single count of unlawfully possessing national defense information, based on a 2012 search that found him to be in possession of two notebooks containing the true names of CIA assets and covert facilities, which are some of the agency's most closely guarded secrets.

    But sources familiar with the case say he is suspected of funneling information to China that caused the deaths or imprisonment of approximately 20 American agents, in one of the worst intelligence breaches in decades.

    Trump Under Scrutiny for ‘S---hole Countries’ Comments

    [NATL] Trump Under Scrutiny for ‘S---hole Countries’ Comments

    President Trump is alleged to have made inflammatory remarks about countries in Africa, Haiti, and El Salvador.

    (Published Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices