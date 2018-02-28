Ex-Stylist for Seacrest Faced Sexual Misconduct: Co-Worker - NBC Bay Area
Ex-Stylist for Seacrest Faced Sexual Misconduct: Co-Worker

Ryan Seacrest's attorney described the allegations as "untrue" and said the stylist had sought $15 million, which Suzie Hardy's attorney denied

Published at 5:41 AM PST on Feb 28, 2018

    Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File
    This Aug. 5, 2017, file photo shows Ryan Seacrest speaking in New York.

    Ryan Seacrest's ex-stylist who accused the TV personality of sexual misconduct was put in physically inappropriate situations on multiple occasions, according to a former co-worker who said he witnessed the alleged harassment.

    "She would go to tie his shoe and Ryan would shove her head toward his crotch," the former co-worker, whose name is being withheld because he still works in Hollywood and fears retaliation, said in an exclusive interview aired on "Today" Wednesday. "I saw that more than once."

    Suzie Hardy, a former stylist at the cable channel E!, had accused Seacrest, 43, of sexual misconduct last year but finally went public with her claims on Monday.

    Seacrest's attorney described Hardy's allegations as "untrue" and said the stylist had sought $15 million, which Hardy's attorney denied. And E! conducted an independent investigation into the allegations and said in a statement that it found "insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest."

