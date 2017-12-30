FBI Raids Home of Va. Man Who Wanted to Join ISIS, Attack US: Docs

The FBI raided a townhome in Sterling, Virginia, Friday -- but didn't offer many details about why. News4's Jackie Bensen reports. (Published Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017)

An hours-long FBI raid at a Sterling, Virginia, townhome on Friday was connected to a man who wanted to join ISIS and researched how to make bombs and weapons on the internet, according to court documents.

Sean Andrew Duncan was arrested Friday during the raid. Court documents say Duncan tried to run and get rid of evidence he had destroyed when agents came to his home.

The court documents lay out a lengthy timeline of Duncan's alleged links to terrorism, including:

In Feb. 2016, one of Duncan's relatives reported to the FBI that "Duncan had converted to Islam, may have been radicalized, and voiced his approval of westerners being beheaded in the Middle East," the documents say.

Duncan and his wife were interviewed by the FBI after traveling to Turkey on Feb. 26, 2016. Duncan deleted his Facebook account two days after being interviewed by the FBI, according to the documents.

Duncan allegedly had contact with a foreign detained ISIS supporter who told the FBI Duncan had expressed interest in joining ISIS and conducting an attack in the United States. The woman said Duncan gave her instructions on how to construct homemade bombs. Duncan would also share news articles with her from Amaq News, an ISIS news outlet, the documents said. The woman also told the FBI Duncan had asked her to go to Syria and to be his second wife.

In Dec. 2017, the FBI found a Twitter account allegedly associated with Duncan's phone number. The Twitter handle was @DawlahtulIslaam, which roughly translates to "The Islamic State."

In June 2017, Alleghany County, Pennsylvania, police gave the FBI a copy of Duncan's phone and the FBI found numerous searches for ISIS-related material, ISIS attacks, weapons, body armor, and surveillance and defense tactics, documents said. Alleghany County police had obtained a copy of his phone while investigating the death of Duncan's infant child. The cause of the child's death was inconclusive, documents said.

Duncan moved to Sterling in June 2017 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the documents said.

The raid on the home in Courthouse Square ended with a long line of FBI agents and sheriff’s deputies carrying boxes marked with red and black evidence tape from the townhouse. A mobile command post was used at the scene.

Neighbors to the residence said the home’s occupants just started renting it last summer.

An FBI official said the incident was “authorized law enforcement activity.” Typically with raids of this nature, the purpose will only become public knowledge if charges are filed.

