Actress Felicity Huffman will learn her fate after pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal.

Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman is expected to return to court Friday to be sentenced for her participation in the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, in which she paid thousands of dollars to get her daughter’s SAT answers corrected.

The "Desperate Housewives" actress pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud in May for paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter’s SAT scores.

Federal prosecutors have recommended the judge sentence Huffman, 56, to a month in prison, as well as given a $20,000 fine and supervised release. Meanwhile, the defendant’s lawyers are fighting to get her a year of probation and more than 200 hours of community service. They agree she should pay a $20,000 fine.

Authorities said Huffman’s older daughter was unaware of the bribery and the actress once considered doing the same for her younger daughter before ultimately deciding not to.