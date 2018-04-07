A fire erupted at Trump Tower in Midtown on Saturday evening and one person was seriously injured in the blaze, a senior FDNY official said.

The fire broke out in multiple units on the 50th floor of the tower shortly before 6 p.m. It was knocked down by 6:45 p.m., according to the FDNY official.

Videos on social media show thick, black smoke and flames rising from the building as people watch below.

At least five fire trucks were seen responding to the fire on Fifth Avenue shortly after the blaze started.

President Donald Trump has an office and a home in the building, but he was not home Saturday.

He responded on Twitter, saying: "Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, were both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Trump's son, Eric Trump, also took to Twitter to thank firefighters and police for their quick response.

"Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"



NBC News has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.



