Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral Sends Smoke Billowing in Paris - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral Sends Smoke Billowing in Paris

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called the fire "terrible" in a tweet, adding that firefighters were trying to control the flames.

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    A raging fire was seen at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday, sending smoke billowing over the French capital, according to video posted online from the scene.

    Paris Prefecture police confirmed the fire and asked the public to avoid the area.

    Video showed the spire and part of the roof, all encased by scafolding, on fire.

    The centuries-old cathedral in the heart of Paris is a religious and architectural icon.

    The church announced in 2017 that it was raising funds to restore parts of the church, including the 100-meter spire, the framework for the stained-glass windows and the 12 apostles and other statues on the building.

     

