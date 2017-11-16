Flames Rip Through Pennsylvania Senior Living Community

Crews battled heavy flames at an assisted living facility late Thursday night into early Friday morning. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville was on scene.

Flames ripped through a senior living community in Chester County, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

The massive fire at the Barclay Friends community on the 700 block of North Franklin Street in West Chester forced 140 seniors to evacuate.

More than 20 were taken to hospitals; others were forced into the bitter cold. Some were in wheelchairs and in beds, wrapped in blankets.

An employee who was inside the building said staff rushed into residents' rooms when they realized the scope of the fire, which went to 5 alarms. It started before 11 p.m. Thursday and was still burning into the early hours of Friday.

Another worker, with tears in her eyes, said a lot of those affected "need help." She said she'd worked at Barclay Friends for three years.

Unhurt residents were being reunited with friends and family at a shelter nearby; the Red Cross is responding to help those displaced.

Barclay Friends is a senior living community that provides professional nursing staff 24 hours a day, meals and other services, according to its website.

