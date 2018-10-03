5 Officers Shot in South Carolina: Report

Five officers were shot Wednesday as officials responded to an active shooter situation in South Carolina, according to a report by WMBF.

Three Florence County deputies and two city officers were shot in Florence County, according to sheriff’s deputy Chief Glenn Kirby, the website reported.

"There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time," Florence County officials tweeted just before 5 p.m. ET. An hour later, the suspect was in custody, officials tweeted.

This is a developing story

