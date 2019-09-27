A Florida middle school teacher has been reassigned after a quiz given to students referred to President Donald Trump as an "idiot."

According to WPTV, the quiz was given to students at Watson B. Duncan Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens and contained a multiple choice question:

"45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot." The choices were Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and Jimmy Carter.

A parent of a student who took the test saw the question and went to administrators to complain, WPTV reported.

"I don't believe opinions belong in the classrooms whether it's religion, politics, ethnic background or any of those things," the parent, who didn't want to be identified, told the station.

The school's principal sent a letter to parents saying the test had been given by a computer applications teacher, whose name wasn't released.

"The question was inappropriate and demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher. An investigation is now underway, and the teacher has been reassigned during this process," the letter read. "Because this is an open inquiry, I am not at liberty to share any additional details with you at this point. I apologize for this incident, and for the offensive verbiage used in the question. Thank you for your patience, and your continued support of Watson B. Duncan Middle School."

