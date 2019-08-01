Trump almost completed an airstrike on Iran on Friday. Here are some of the events that lead up to this tense moment.

Germany's foreign minister is ruling out his country's participation in a proposed U.S.-led mission to protect maritime traffic in the Persian Gulf area.

The U.S. recently asked allies to contribute to a mission to secure maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil shipping corridor, in the wake of increased Iranian aggression in the area.

Germany had already expressed skepticism, saying that priority must be given to de-escalation of tensions and diplomatic efforts.

But the dpa news agency reported on Wednesday that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has now ruled out participation altogether.

Dpa quoted him as telling reporters in Warsaw that "the German government will not participate in the maritime mission proposed and planned by the USA."