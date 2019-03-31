Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot, Killed in South LA

Rapper Nipsey Hussel was shot and killed Sunday outside of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in South LA. Gil Leyvas reports for NBC 4 News at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday, while two other people were also injured, NBC News reported.

The shooting occurred at approximate 3:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Slauson Avenue, Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Lopez said that it was an ongoing investigation, no one had been detained and the suspect or suspects remained at large.

The shooting took place outside The Marathon Clothing Company, a clothing store owned by the rapper whose real name is Ermias Asghedom. Asghedom was one of the three people shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital, sources told NBC4.

He was 33.

The killing capped a violent week in South Los Angeles featuring 30 shootings, with at least 17 people struck by gunfire.

Sources said at least one suspect fled in a vehicle.

The rapper was a regular at Staples Center, and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers joined a collection of entertainers tweeting respects at the rapper.

