Weinstein Confronted by Two Women at Actors Event at NYC Bar

The disgraced Hollywood mogul went in attendance at an actors' even at a bar in Manhattan's Lower East Side when a comic pointed him out as "the gorilla in the room." Another woman also berated him and those he was with. NBC New York’s Rana Novini reports.

Two women at an event for actors at a Manhattan bar noticed a disgraced Hollywood producer was among them, and let him know they did not think he was welcome.

Harvey Weinstein was in attendance at the Actors Hour event Wednesday night at Lower East Side bar Downtime, which bills itself as a speakeasy for artists. Many of the other attendees said they weren’t even sure it really was him until a comic took the stage and addressed it, calling him the “elephant in the room.”

“I didn’t know we had to bring our own mace and rape whistles to actors hour,” Kelly Bachman said on stage, with some boos coming from the audience in response.

After Bachman’s set, another woman took a more direct approach, going right up to the table where Weinstein and a crew of people were seated.

“Nobody’s gonna say anything? No one’s really gonna say anything?” Zoe Stuckless is seen on a video asking, incredulously. ““I’ll get out of here that’s fine. But nobody’s gonna say anything. I’m gonna stand four feet from a f-----g rapist.”

Stuckless was asked to leave by others, but in an interview with NBC News, she showed no remorse for voicing her opinion.

"If no one says anything, then I owe it to myself, I owe it to the survivors and to all the women that Harvey has victimized to say something,” Stuckless said in a phone interview.

It’s unclear if organizers or the bar itself knew in advance that Weinstein would show up.

Weinstein, who is currently out on bail and is awaiting trial for multiple cases of rape and sexual assault, has pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence. In a statement to NBC New York, a spokesperson for Weinstein said the scene was “uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too.”

Requests for comment from the organizers of Actors Hour as well as the Downtime bar were not immediately returned.