Hidden Camera Found in Women's Bathroom Aboard Navy Ship

The USS Arlington, from Norfolk, Va., a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock with several hundred Marines from Camp Lejeune, N.C., arrives on the Hudson River to kickoff 2018 Fleet Week New York, Wednesday May 23, 2018, in New York.

The U.S. Navy is investigating a report that a female Marine found a camera in a women's bathroom of the USS Arlington, NBC News reported, citing three military officials.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Sixth Fleet confirmed that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is probing a "recording device in a head" aboard the Arlington, an amphibious transport dock that is currently in port in Greece.

"The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim," Cdr. Kyle Raines said. "The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously, and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment."