Skip Hop Recalls TUO High Chairs After Reports of Legs Detaching

Tens of thousands of high chairs from a popular baby company have been recalled because the legs can detach from the seat, posing fall and injury hazards.

Skip Hop, Inc., of New York announced the recall of its TUO Convertible High Chairs — with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric — late last week. They have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs. The high chairs can be converted into a toddler chair.

The recalled products have following date codes: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017, HH4/2017, HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092917, HH010518, HH030518, HH05182018, HH092717, HH05312018. This code is located on the back of the chair, above the "WARNING" section.

In total, about 32,300 high chairs sold between December 2016 and September 2018 at places like Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Amazon and other children specialty stores nationwide were called. Roughly a quarter of the recalled chairs were sold in Canada.

Skip Hop has received 17 reports of the legs detaching, though no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with questions can call Skip Hop at 888-282-4674. The company said customers should stop using the chairs immediately and fill out a form at skiphoprecall.com for a refund.