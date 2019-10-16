Woman Found Dead at Calif. Home of 'Tarzan' Actor, Deputies Kill Suspect

Two people were dead and a deputy-involved shooting took place at the home of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely in Santa Barbara County. As seen on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

A woman was found dead at the Santa Barbara County home of "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely and the suspected killer died after at least one deputy opened fire at the residence, according to the sheriff's department.

The deadly chain of events began before 8:15 p.m., when deputies responded to a family disturbance call in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara and found a woman dead, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

During the ensuing search, deputies asked nearby resident to stay in their homes. Deputies found the suspected killer on Ely's property and at least one deputy opened fire, killing the person, Lt. Eric Raney of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.

In a statement, the department said deputies opened fire "in defense of the threat posed by the suspect."

Raney did not immediately return a phone call seeking more details early Wednesday.

No deputies were injured.

Details about the woman's identity and whether she had a relationship to Ely were not immediately available.

Ely was not injured. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Tarzan in NBC's 1966 series by the same name and for his lead role in "Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze."

A representative for Ely did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

