How to Properly Display the American Flag

File - The American Flag flies on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida.

We've grown up learning patriotic songs and seeing the red-white-and-blue waving in the wind almost everywhere you go, but you may see more flags flying on Friday.

That's because June 14 is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States and the birthday of the U.S. Army.

The flag's 13 alternating red and white stripes represent the 13 original colonies and it's 50 white stars on a blue field represent the 50 states. The color red on the flag represents valor and bravery, the blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice, and the white signifies purity and innocence.

Listed below are guidelines from USA.gov on how to display Old Glory:

How to Fly the American Flag

The flag shouldn’t be flown in inclement weather unless it’s an all-weather flag.

Flags displayed at night should be properly illuminated.

In a time of national mourning, hang the flag at half-mast.

How to Display the American Flag

From your porch, place the union (blue section) at the peak of the staff.

Against a wall or window, place the union at the top left corner.

On your vehicle, clamp the staff to the right front fender.

With another flag, place the U.S. flag to your left when crossed.

When to Fly the U.S. Flag

The flag can be flown every day but it is often flown to show patriotism on these observances: New Year’s Day, Inauguration Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, Washington’s Birthday, Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day, Constitution Day, Columbus Day, Navy Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day.

How to Store the American Flag

Keep your flag completely dry and folded properly — into a triangle, with the union (blue section) visible — before storing it in a well-ventilated area. According to U.S. Flag Code, if the flag is damaged or worn out, it should be disposed of with dignity, preferably by burning.

The flag should not touch anything below it or rest on the ground.

Is Flag Day a National Holiday?

Flag Day is not a public holiday. Businesses have normal opening hours.