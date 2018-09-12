Interactive: Hurricane Florence Path, Rainfall and Storm Surge Maps
Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago
Hurricane Florence is heading toward the East Coast as a major hurricane and is expected to bring damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge and rainfall. Hurricane watches and warnings affect more than 5.4 million people and President Donald Trump has declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia. Below are maps that show the storm’s predicted path and severe effects. The maps will be updated as new information becomes available.
Hurricane Florence Probable Path
The cone contains the probable path of the storm center but does not show the size of the storm.
Source: NOAA
Updated: Sept. 12 at 8:00 a.m.
How Much Rain Hurricane Florence May Bring
This map shows how much rain is expected to fall within seven days. Parts of North Carolina are forecast to receive more than 20 inches.
Forecast as of Sept. 12, 2018 at 4:46 a.m. EDT
Source: NOAA/NWS/NCEP/WPC
Potential Hurricane Florence Storm Surge
This map shows how high the storm surge from Hurricane Florence has a 1 in 10 chance of reaching, measured in feet above ground and with the tide. Click a location to see the possible storm surge height there.
Data valid from Sept. 12, 1 a.m. EST to Sept. 16, 7 a.m.
Source: NOAA