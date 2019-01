For the first time in U.S. Marine Corps history, women will be training alongside men during boot camp, NBC News reported.

A platoon of about 50 female recruits began training Friday at a boot camp with five male platoons in what is traditionally an all-male battalion at the corps' facility at Parris Island, South Carolina, according to a statement.

The integration of women and men at boot camp is "a first in the history of Marine Corps recruit training," the corps said.