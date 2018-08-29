Inadequate Medical Care in ICE Custody Led to Toddler's Death, Mother Says - NBC Bay Area
Inadequate Medical Care in ICE Custody Led to Toddler's Death, Mother Says

“A mother lost her little girl because ICE and those running the Dilley immigration prison failed them inexcusably,” the firm representing the mom said.

Published 4 hours ago

    This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas has inflamed the debate over the detention of immigrant families.

    A toddler who came across the border with her mother seeking asylum died after receiving inadequate medical care in ICE custody, according to lawyers for the woman.

    Yazmin Juárez came to the United States in March with her 18-month-old daughter Mariee. In May, the little girl died. The Guatemalan mother and her lawyers now plan to file several lawsuits alleging that negligence and inadequate medical care when they were held in detention led to the toddler’s death.

    "Mariee's tragic death resulted from the unsafe and unsanitary conditions in immigration detention at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, and the inadequate, substandard medical care Mariee received there," Arnold & Porter, the law firm representing Juárez pro bono, said in the claim.

