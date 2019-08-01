Jeffrey Epstein's Blue-Striped Building on Private Island Raised Alarm - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Jeffrey Epstein's Blue-Striped Building on Private Island Raised Alarm

The building was supposed to be a music pavilion. But the actual structure bears little resemblance to the plans that were submitted to agency officials

By Rich Shapiro

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jeffrey Epstein's Blue-Striped Building on Private Island Raised Alarm
    NBC News
    A small building on Little St. James, the Caribbean island estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

    The bizarre blue-striped building on Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island was supposed to be a music pavilion with a strikingly different design, according to permit records viewed by NBC News.

    The building, shaped like a giant box and initially topped with a gold dome, has fueled rampant speculation and online conspiracy theories, NBC News reported.

    Drawings supplied by Epstein's architects to the U.S. Virgin Islands agency that oversees coastal development show that it was designed to be a haven for music: an octagonal 3,500-square-foot pavilion housing a grand piano.

    But questions remain over whether it was built according to the plans that were submitted to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.

    Footage From 1992 Shows Trump, Epstein at Party

    [NATL] Footage From 1992 Shows Trump, Epstein at Party

    NBC released footage in its archives from 1992 of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The video shows them laughing and pointing as they appear to talk about women at the event, NBC News reported. Trump has said he knew Epstein, but “was not a fan” and they have not spoken in 15 years.

    (Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices