Investigators are looking into possible discrepancies in log entries for the two guards tasked with checking on Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, two sources tell NBC New York. Jonathan Dienst reports.

Jeffrey Epstein's body has been claimed from the New York City medical examiner's office, a source close to the investigation told NBC News on Wednesday.

Epstein, 66, was found dead by apparent suicide Saturday morning in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. The center's warden has been temporarily reassigned, and the two guards assigned to watch Epstein have been placed on leave.

The person who claimed Epstein's body was described only as an "Epstein associate."