21 Hurt in Blaze at NYC Mall Parking Garage

A seven-alarm inferno tore through a multi-level parking garage at Brooklyn's Kings Plaza Shopping Center Monday, enveloping the entire area in thick smoke, engulfing multiple vehicles and leaving nearly two dozen people hurt.

A call about the fire in the parking garage at the mall on Avenue U and Flatbush Avenue came in shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. The blaze quickly escalated from a two-alarm to a four-alarm fire, then became a six-alarm inferno within an hour. By 11:15 a.m., it was a seven-alarm blaze.

Twenty-one people, 18 of them firefighters, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, mostly related to smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. Four of the victims were taken to hospitals. Fire officials warned the patient total would likely rise.

It was not clear if criminality was suspected, nor was it known how many cars may have been involved. The garage holds about 4,000 spaces and fire officials said 120 cars are normally stored there by a car dealership. There were some explosions from car tires burning; officials said there is no risk of collapse.

Citizen app video showed smoke spewing from the garage as bystanders crowded near emergency vehicles, seeking shelter from the shroud of smoke.

More than a half-dozen MTA bus lines were running with delays in the area because of the FDNY activity. The department said more than 200 of its members responded.

A mall spokesperson said to avoid the area until further notice. The plaza was closed, though officials said the fire did not extend to any stores.

Kings Plaza has more than 120 stores, including Macy's, Best Buy, Sears, H&M, Michael Kors, Express and Foot Locker.

In 2013, it became the subject of a controversial order that temporarily banned people younger than 18 without the presence of an adult after hundreds of teens attacked patrons and vandalized the shopping center, forcing it to shut down.

No one was ultimately charged in that fray, nor was anyone hurt.

