Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris
Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Landmark Notre Dame Cathedral Burns in Paris

By Nina Lin

22 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
The landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, France, caught on fire on April 15, 2019, sending billowing smoke from the heart of the French capital. The cathedral was in the middle of a renovation.
