Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern California

With aftershocks still rattling the area, business and homeowners are assessing the damage from the Fourth of July earthquake. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA July 5, 2019. (Published Friday, July 5, 2019)

A day after a powerful quake rattled Southern California, residents across Southern California were shaken by a 7.1 temblor that rattled for up to 40 seconds.

The quake happened near Ridgecrest in Kern County, the same location where a 6.4 quake happened Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

LAX officials are clearing the runways to inspect them, officials said. The Los Angeles Fire Department is sending vehicles and helicopters around LA to identify any damages or emergency needs, says Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person reported feeling the earthquakes in Arizona.

People who felt it blitzed social media.

One person reported feeling dizzy and his dog threw up. Chandeliers and hanging plants swayed. Pools sloshed. Electrical wires rocked.

NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas were stopped for the day as the announcer tried to calm visitors as they started to flee.

In an only-in-LA story, the Dodgers continued to play their game against the Padres at home as cameras rocked and announcers noted "another earthquake going" like Thursday.

"I thought I was getting dizzy," said Maria Solorzano. "It started off slow then it went faster."

Matt Tenorio said it was an undulating quake.

"Not jerky like a sine wave," he said.

Cynthia Mikimoto didn't know what it was at first.

"Then we noticed signs were shaking, a roll, like on a cruise ship," she said.

Eddie Zarate felt a rolling.

"Took quite a long while for it to stop," he said.