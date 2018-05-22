Northern California is home to stunning scenery, none more jaw-dropping and otherworldly than that of Lassen Volcanic National Park. Jagged rocks, crystal clear mountain lakes, thermally altered soil, fields of wildflowers and volcanoes -- yes, volcanoes -- are part of the eye-popping landscape you'll find on a visit to this California treasure.



The park is the site of California's most recent volcanic eruption, that of Lassen Peak in the early 1900s. The May 22, 1915 blast, the most powerful in a series of eruptions from 1914 to 1917, cast volcanic ash as far as 200 miles to the east. Those eruptions were considered small, but a powerful eruption about 1,100 years ago created a park feature now called Chaos Crags. The eruption that created Lassen Peak is believed to have occurred about 27,000 years ago.



Scroll down to see stunning photos from Lassen Volcanic National Park.