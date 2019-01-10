A Lasting Shutdown Would Leave US in Economic 'No Man's Land'

"I just go to the gym and juggle. Just a way to escape everything," Barry Goldmeier said. He's one of thousands of government employees furloughed during the shutdown. News4's Shomari Stone spoke to a therapist about other ways furloughed workers can cope with the stress. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

If the ongoing partial government shutdown lasts "months or even years," as President Donald Trump has suggested, the country would face an economic hellscape, experts told NBC News.

That would include 38 million people without food stamps, 2 million losing rental assistance, 800,000 federal employees missing many paychecks, lapsed FDA and EPA inspections and more.

"We'll be in no man's land," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. He said the country would face a "pretty severe recession."

Such a long shutdown is unprecedented, but the current one will become the longest in U.S. history on Saturday, which would be its 22nd day. And talks between Trump and congressional Democrats blew up on Wednesday.