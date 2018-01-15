Haitians Protest Trump Over 'S--thole' Remark in Florida

Dozens of South Florida Haitians gathered to protest President Donald Trump in West Palm Beach on Monday in response to the president reportedly calling Haitians and African nations "s--thole countries" during a White House meeting.

"What do we want? An apology!" the protesters chanted as they marched and waved Haitian flags with Trump not far away in Palm Beach County.

The White House has not denied that Trump said the word "s--thole," though Trump did push back on some depictions of the meeting.

"I don't want my kids to grow up thinking their parents are from a sh--hole country," protester James Leger said. "We're asking you to apologize to the Haitians."

A pro-Trump group across the street waved American flags.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies and West Palm Beach Police officers were at the protest scene to make sure everyone stayed safe.

The president left Palm Beach County Monday afternoon.

Trump Under Scrutiny for ‘S---hole Countries’ Comments