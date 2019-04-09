Lori Loughlin, 15 Other Parents Indicted in College Admissions Scandal

More than a dozen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, have agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin is among the 16 parents allegedly involved in the college admissions scandal indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The indictments on charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering came a day after more than a dozen parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, announced they were pleading guilty to charges in connection with the case.

The parents, who were arrested last month, are accused of paying a consultant and others to bribe SAT and ACT administrators to allow test takers to secretly take college admission exams on behalf of their children and with bribing university athletic coaches to have their children be recruited as student athletes.

Prosecutors say Tuesday's second superceding indictment also charges the parents allegedly involved in the William "Rick" Singer's scheme with conspiring to launder bribes through Singer's fraudulent charity.

Loughlin's fashin designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also among those indicted by the federal grand jury.

More to come.