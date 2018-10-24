Why We Can't Resist the Promise of That Lottery Ticket - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Why We Can't Resist the Promise of That Lottery Ticket

"When you think about it, lining up to buy lottery tickets is completely unnecessary, but people do it because they want to be a part of the spectacle"

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    You’re More Likely to Be the Next LeBron or POTUS Than Win the Lottery

    Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

    The chances of winning the Mega Millions are a truly miraculous 1-in-302.6 million, so why did so many people play for the $1.6 billion jackpot?

    According to UCLA psychiatry professor Timothy M.D. Fong, it involves buying into the fantasy we might win, rather than really believing we will, NBC News Better reports.

    Americans "love spectacular scenes and big events. When you think about it, lining up to buy lottery tickets is completely unnecessary, but people do it because they want to be a part of the spectacle," he said.

    One study has shown that winning the lottery leads to a better life, but another has shown that people who feel poor tend to play more, and Fong said it's also possible to get addicted.

    Jackpot! Biggest Lottery Wins in US History

    [NATL]Jackpot! 25 of the Biggest Lottery Wins in US History
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices