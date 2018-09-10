Two students were hospitalized after they were brutally beaten by an attacker still on the loose at their school campus in Biscayne Bay. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

Two students were hospitalized after they were brutally beaten by an attacker still on the loose at their school campus in Biscayne Bay.

Sixteen-year-old James Critz and 15-year-old Isabela Perdomo, both students at MAST @ FIU, were working on a marine biology project on the Biscayne Bay campus early Monday when a male suspect approached them, their parents told NBC 6.

The two said hi to the suspect, who returned seconds later with a large tree limb and knocked out Critz, and then Perdomo. He fled without taking anything.

Both students have serious injuries and are recovering in the intensive care unit at Memorial Regional Hospital. Critz is sedated and intubated.

The attacker has been described as a black male, possibly between 16 to 18-years-old, police said.

Police are asking students to be vigilant and are offering parking services aides to accompany students, faculty and staff to their vehicles.

Anyone with information should contact FIU police at 305-348-2626 or in the event of an emergency 305-348-5911.