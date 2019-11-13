Machete-Wielding Man Wanted in Possible Anti-Gay Attack in DC

A man with a machete chased two men into an apartment building lobby in Northwest D.C., they told police.

D.C. police are searching for the suspect over the incident caught on surveillance video.

The victims told police they were walking south in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW at about 11 p.m. Friday when one of the two men said to the other, "f--- you," a police report says.

The suspect, who was walking north, heard the comment and assumed it was directed toward him, the report says.

The machete-wielding man chased the two men into the lobby of Tyler House, near New York Avenue, and made "stabbing motions" at them, the report and a statement from police says.

Brief surveillance video distributed by police shows a man with a long knife and what appears to be a bundle of clothes. He rushes into the building, appears to speak to someone and then hurries out again. A man can be seen dodging him.

According to the police report, the crime is being investigated as an assault with a dangerous weapon with anti-gay motivation.

It wasn't immediately clear if either of the two victims were hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police. A reward up to $1,000 is offered.