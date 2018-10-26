An 11th suspected mail explosive has been found in Florida, while the NYPD has separately swarmed a midtown Manhattan postal facility as it investigates yet another parcel similar to the others, law enforcement officials and sources say.

The device seized in Florida Friday morning was addressed to the Camden, New Jersey, office of Sen. Cory Booker, another high-profile Democrat. It was located at a mail sorting facility in Royal Palm Beach. No further details on that package were immediately available.

In New York City, the NYPD shut down West 52nd Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. As a precaution, West 51st Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues was also shut down. The situation is very much developing and authorities urge people to avoid the area.

Friday's developments come as authorities narrow their focus to south Florida; the FBI said Thursday they think the regional post office processing center is where the pipe bombs first passed through, meaning some if not all of the bombs were mailed from that area to top Democrats and others in New York, Washington, Delaware and Los Angeles.

10 Packages Mailed With Devices Incapable of Exploding

None of the bombs have detonated, no injuries have been reported and authorities said Thursday it appeared some of the devices were flawed and incapable of exploding, though it wasn't clear if they were purposefully structured that way or it was just bad construction.

Three of the 10 packages -- two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware and one addressed to Robert De Niro at a building he owns in Manhattan -- were discovered in a flurry of frenzied hours Thursday.

The others came in the prior 72 hours: two were addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters of California; others were also addressed to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder and former CIA Director John Brennan. The first was left at Soros' home in Westchester County on Monday.

According to sources, the explosive devices were made from PVC pipe and contained a timer (likely a digital alarm clock) to set off the detonator. The powder contained in the bombs comes from pyrotechnics. X-rays show there was likely shrapnel inside the PVC pipe, law enforcement officials say.

The return address listed on each one was the Florida office of ex-Democratic National Committee chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Investigators are looking into any past incidents involving her office to determine if there could be any connections to the current probe, but have said there is no suggestion she had involvement.