Major Damage Reported in Dallas After Confirmed Tornado Touchdown

One of the first scenes that NBC 5 crews arrived at was the Floors Masters building along Harry Hines Boulevard, just south of Walnut Hill Lane. The entire front of the building collapsed. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Major damage is being reported in Dallas after a confirmed tornado touched down near I-35E and I-635 and then continued to travel east towards Richardson and Garland.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado was in northern Dallas, north of I-635 and East of U.S. Hwy. 75.

The Floors Masters building along Harry Hines Boulevard collapsed during a possible tornado on Sunday night, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

One of the first scenes that NBC 5 crews arrived at was the Floors Masters building along Harry Hines Boulevard, just south of Walnut Hill Lane. The entire front of the building collapsed.

Another area that was hit hard was a shopping center near Marsh and Walnut Hill Lane. Photos show the front facade of the building peeled off.

Dallas officers are going door to door east of the 9600 block of Brockbank Drive to check the status of residents after the severe storm left damages.

There is more damage along St. Michaels Drive, just north of Royal Lane, about a mile west of U.S. Hwy 75. In that neighborhood, it seems most of the damage is trees and power lines that are down. Police officers are in that area blocking off the roads. Initial observations seem that no homes have collapsed in this specific area and so far no injuries have been reported in that immediate area.

Major damage was also seen in Richardson, near Richland College, where police were seen going door-to-door checking on people after the storm moved across. Our crews observed lots of trees down in the neighborhood and some roof damage to homes in the area.