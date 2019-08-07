Man With Weapon Reported at USA Today's Va. HQ; No Injuries Reported

Police in Northern Virginia are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at Gannett's national headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Employees of the USA Today newspaper publisher, as well as other office building occupants, were told to evacuate the building.

Fairfax County police said in an update that they had not found any "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries." The investigation is ongoing.

Chopper4 footage shows police and ambulances. An American flag outside the building hangs at half-staff after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

A flag flies at half staff at a McLean, Virginia, office complex where workers were evacuated after police received reports of a man with a weapon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Days earlier, two mass shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio — left more than 30 people dead.

Photo credit: WRC

The building is located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, near the Capital Beltway and Tysons Corner. Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Additional information was not released immediately.

