Authorities are responding to reports of a "mass shooting" with multiple fatalities at an entertainment complex in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Department confirmed news of the shooting at Jacksonville Landing, a mall and event space, via Twitter just after 2 p.m. Satuday. Officials said that there were "multiple fatalities" with "many" transported.

One suspect in the shooting is confirmed dead, the Sheriff's office tweeted. Searches are continuing and it is unclear whether there was a second shooter, the department added.

The department urged people to "stay far away from the area." "The area is not safe at this time,"a tweet read.

"We can’t stress enough to stay away," the department added in a second tweet. "Many blocks away."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also confirmed in a tweet that it is responding to a mass shooting at the downtown complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.