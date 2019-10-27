16 Shot, 2 Dead at Texas Homecoming Party; Suspect Unknown - NBC Bay Area
16 Shot, 2 Dead at Texas Homecoming Party; Suspect Unknown

Police have not confirmed the number of victims; shooter's location unknown

By Frank Heinz

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Hunt County Sheriff's Department is expected to provide another update at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

    Sixteen people were shot, two fatally, overnight Saturday, at a homecoming party in Greenville attended by hundreds of people, some believed to be students from nearby Texas A&M Commerce.

    Buddy Oxford, Chief Deputy of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, held a news conference just before 5 a.m. and said the shooting took place just before midnight Saturday at The Party Place, a private party venue west of Greenville where more than 750 people were gathered for a homecoming celebration.

    Oxford said the shooter is at large, his identity is unknown and that no description was yet available. He added the motive for the shooting is also unknown and that the shooter may have used a semi-automatic rifle of an unknown caliber.

    Oxford said deputies were called to the party venue at about 11:30 p.m. after learning cars were being parked along Highway 380. After about 15 minutes, deputies began hearing gunshots and called for assistance. Oxford said as people began running from the building, deputies couldn't tell whether the shots were coming from inside the venue or the back side of the building.

    Deputies at the scene did not fire their weapons, Oxford said, because they never saw the gunman. When the shooting subsided, Oxford said deputies found two people dead inside and the gunman was nowhere to be found.

    Those injured in the shooting were from Fort Worth, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Commerce and Greenville, according to Oxford. The victims were taken to hospitals in Greenville, Quinlan, Commerce, Lake Point and Rowlett. Three people were airlifted from the scene to Plano Medical City Hospital. No further information is known about the condition of the survivors.

    Graphic video posted online showed several people unresponsive on the groundand bleeding, some receiving CPR, while other people can be heard screaming in the background.

    Texas A&M University Commerce Police tweeted there was no active shooter situation on campus, which is about 18 miles away from the party location, and that "there was an event outside Greenville that may or may not have involved students at this time."  The party was not believed to be a sanctioned homecoming event.

    Greenville is in Hunt County, about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

