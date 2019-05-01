DrewStrong: Mass. Native Injured in UNC Shooting in Stable Condition

A man is in custody after a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

A Massachusetts native who was injured when a man armed with a pistol opened fire on students at a North Carolina university is reportedly out of surgery and in stable condition.

WCNC reports Drew Pescaro, a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student who is originally from Rutland, is recovering from surgery following Tuesday's shooting.

Pescaro was one of six people shot by former UNC student Trystan Andrew Terrel, 22. Two people were killed and three of the wounded were in critial condition late Tuesday, authorities said.

Officials have not publicly identified the victims. Students were among the victims, but officials would not say how many.

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity’s Lambda Delta chapter at UNC said Pescaro was a member of their chapter. Nine Times, the university's campus newspaper, said Pescaro was one of their sports writers.

Pescaro's older brother told NBC10 Boston his family was headed to see him on Tuesday.

Family members asked for prayers for Pescaro and friends and fellow UNCC students used the hashtag #DrewStrong to show their support for his recovery.

The shooting happened just hours before a concert was scheduled to take place on campus. The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

Terrell, 22, was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possessing and firing a weapon on educational property, and assault with a deadly weapon.