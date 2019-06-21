A massive fire has erupted at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in Southwest Philadelphia shaking nearby homes and sending thick smoke into the air.

Homes as far away as South Jersey were rocked by a series of explosions as the blaze, which erupted shortly after 4 a.m., burned. Some residents in Philadelphia said the explosions knocked art off their walls.

The fire is contained on the property off Passyunk Avenue of the refinery, fire officials said shortly before 6 a.m. Authorities have not yet said if any workers were injured or not.

Roads in the area of the fire have been closed to allow first responders space to work and protect drivers. That includes the ramps from Interstate 76 to South Philadelphia. The Platt Bridge reopened just before 6 a.m.

One person said on Twitter that they were on I-95 when the explosion happened. "Could feel the heat right through the car," the person Tweeted.

The fire could be seen for miles. Some neighbors in South Philadelphia said debris rained from the sky into their neighborhoods after the explosions.

A plume of thick smoke blanketed most of Center City and South Philadelphia. Though the area is heavily poulated, no evacuations have been issued. Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management, however, issued a shelter-in-place order fo residents and businesses east of the fire location.

The complex is the largest refinery on the East Coast and employs about 1,000 people. Many Philadelphians still call it the Sunoco refinery, though it is now owned by Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a partnership that includes Sunoco.

The refinery dates back to the 19th Century opening a year after the Civil War ended. "The PES Philadelphia Refining Complex has been “part of the neighborhood” in South Philadelphia for over 150 years and is closely tied to the growth of the American oil industry in the 19th century," PES says on its website.

NBC10 is live at the scene. Stay with us for complete coverage.