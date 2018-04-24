Meek Mill To Be Released From Prison, Attorney Says

Jailed rapper Meek Mill is being released from prison, according to Mill’s legal team.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered the release Wednesday after a long battle dating to November when the Philadelphia rapper was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation.

“We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail," lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement. "As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail."

The state's highest court also noted that Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley could recuse herself from presiding over any further legal proceedings," Tacopina said.

"Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured," Tacopina said.



This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.